Somerset Capital Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,718,519 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 11.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,776. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

