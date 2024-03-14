Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 14th total of 447,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Soligenix Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 78,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Soligenix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

