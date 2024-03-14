Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance
Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
