Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $306.00 Average PT from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE SNA opened at $294.73 on Thursday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,506 shares of company stock worth $8,560,008. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

