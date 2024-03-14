Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 14356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.9148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

