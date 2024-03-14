Sleepless AI (AI) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $245.89 million and approximately $91.10 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00002711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 140,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.93761571 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $78,334,607.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

