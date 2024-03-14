Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.34

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.34 and last traded at C$30.21, with a volume of 30564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

