Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Up 2.3%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 4,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

