Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).
Sivota Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.41. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -180.56.
About Sivota
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
