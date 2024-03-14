SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $594,254. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.44. SiTime has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

