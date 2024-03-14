Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. 614,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 887,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34.

In other news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Corporate insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

