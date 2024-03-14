SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $254.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00016859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,933.38 or 1.00222303 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010027 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00175262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,683,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,683,159.5575306 with 1,279,377,645.2166302 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.16605747 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $209,251,434.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.