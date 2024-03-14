Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.99. 241,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 207,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMWB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $726.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 203.38%. On average, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

