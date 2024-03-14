Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 10,206,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,053,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.