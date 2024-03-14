Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 8.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

