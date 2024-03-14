Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,372,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 854,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,388. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.