SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Up 3%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 117,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 382,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $833.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.