SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBOW traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.83. 130,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,414. The company has a market cap of $834.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

