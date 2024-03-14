Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.72

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 22323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after buying an additional 161,315 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

