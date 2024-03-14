SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SGMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,705. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.