Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103.89 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $603.00 million and approximately $103.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,338.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.00610210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00132480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00203197 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00146248 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,730,765,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,704,152,452 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.