Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Shriro

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers home appliances, watches, calculators, electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, barbeques, pizza ovens and accessories.

