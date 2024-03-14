Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Decreases By 49.2%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 14th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VirTra Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VTSI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 127.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

