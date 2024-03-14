Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Decreases By 36.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.49. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is -41.09%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

