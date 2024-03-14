Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Increases By 185.7%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $171.04.
VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
