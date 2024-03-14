Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Increases By 185.7%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $171.04.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

