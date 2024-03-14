Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Expands By 125.0%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

