Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Declines By 26.7%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Upexi Trading Up 6.5 %

UPXI stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 103,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $72,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upexi by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Upexi in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Stories

