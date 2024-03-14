Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Decreases By 41.1%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 14th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

U Power Price Performance

UCAR opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.31. U Power has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get U Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of U Power during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of U Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in U Power in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in U Power during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.