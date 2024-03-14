Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Drops By 44.4%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $6,546,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 289,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,528,000. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.