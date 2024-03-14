Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 26.9%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TORXF stock remained flat at $12.89 during trading on Thursday. 31,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,132. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

