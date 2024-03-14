Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 26.9%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TORXF stock remained flat at $12.89 during trading on Thursday. 31,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,132. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.
About Torex Gold Resources
