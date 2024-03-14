Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Rises By 48.3%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TATT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 15,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

