Short Interest in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Expands By 29.0%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Talphera Stock Performance

Shares of TLPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 50,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,244. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.54. Talphera has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Get Talphera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Talphera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.