Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Declines By 36.0%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 14th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Stock Performance
Shares of TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20.
Takara Bio Company Profile
