Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Declines By 36.0%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 14th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Stock Performance

Shares of TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Takara Bio Company Profile

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

