Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Increases By 300.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of TISCY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Taisei has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.19.
About Taisei
