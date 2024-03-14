Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Increases By 300.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of TISCY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Taisei has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

