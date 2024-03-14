Short Interest in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Decreases By 21.1%

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 8,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

