Short Interest in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB) Rises By 588.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 588.2% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBBB. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 256,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 191,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 382,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Trading Down 36.7 %

Lakeshore Acquisition II stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,890. Lakeshore Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

