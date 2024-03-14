Short Interest in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Rises By 648.6%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 648.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
La Rosa Stock Performance
LRHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 31,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. La Rosa has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.53.
