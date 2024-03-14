Short Interest in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Rises By 648.6%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 648.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

La Rosa Stock Performance

LRHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 31,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. La Rosa has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Get La Rosa alerts:

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.