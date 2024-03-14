Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Grows By 145.5%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BSJV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

