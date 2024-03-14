Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 60.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the February 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
