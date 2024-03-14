Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 60.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the February 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,373 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 102,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

