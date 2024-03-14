Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Decreases By 98.9%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSDD traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.79. 65,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,771. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.867 per share. This represents a $46.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 155.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
