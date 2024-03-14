Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Decreases By 98.9%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSDD traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.79. 65,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,771. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.867 per share. This represents a $46.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 155.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSDD Free Report ) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

