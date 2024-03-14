Short Interest in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Rises By 600.0%

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Envoy Medical Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of COCHW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 104,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,912. Envoy Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

