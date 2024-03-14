Short Interest in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Rises By 600.0%

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Envoy Medical Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of COCHW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 104,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,912. Envoy Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Envoy Medical
