Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Declines By 62.5%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 538,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 89,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

