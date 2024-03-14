Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Increases By 1,100.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DPUKY stock remained flat at $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.