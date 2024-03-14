Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Increases By 1,100.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of DPUKY stock remained flat at $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
