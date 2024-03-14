Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Decreases By 92.6%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 14th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

TDSC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 71,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,684. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.2924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

