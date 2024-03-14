Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Decreases By 92.6%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 14th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance
TDSC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 71,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,684. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.2924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 45.63%.
Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
