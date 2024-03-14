Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declines By 45.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 14th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,343. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.