Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Expands By 125.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.24.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

