Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Decreases By 35.1%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 14th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Arkos Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 468,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,921,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 99,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,468. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

