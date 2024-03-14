Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Expands By 118.2%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $593,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $802,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 121.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOCN stock remained flat at $10.93 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.