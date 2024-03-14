Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Rises By 161.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the February 14th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,442,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bel Fuse by 16.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 161.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

