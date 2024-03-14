Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Expands By 912.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 912.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUROW. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUROW opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.